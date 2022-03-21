Trevor Noah has reacted to the news of Kanye West being banned from the Grammys, shortly after the US rapper found his Instagram account suspended for 24 hours for using hate speech that was targeted against ‘The Daily Show’ host.

Noah, 38, took to his Twitter to write: “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

Things have heated for West, or Ye as he’s now officially called, when he posted a racial slur against Noah after the latter commented on the ‘Donda’ artist’s split from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and how the he’s treated her amid their divorce proceedings.

In a monologue on his show last week, Noah spoke about the harassment Kardashian had been subjected to, saying: “I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband,” before recounting his own mother’s experience of being shot in the head by his stepfather.

In retaliation, West targeted Noah on Instagram and promptly got his account suspended. Later in the week, Recording Academy and CBS, which presents the Grammys, apparently dropped the rapper from the lineup for performers on the awards night. Representatives for West later confirmed the news with Variety.

The decision to prevent West from taking the stage at the awards show was made due to his “concerning online behaviour.”

West is nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which are for his work on his 10th studio album ‘Donda’. West is also nominated for Album of the Year as a producer for Lil Nas X’s debut album ‘Montero’.