Britney Spears Image Credit: AP

American pop singer Britney Spears has a socialist message for her fans: it’s time to come together and redistribute the wealth.

As more and more people go into social isolation to avoid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Spears took a moment to share a message from Hong Kong actress Mimi Zhu on her Instagram, posting the long quote to her 23.6 million followers. She captioned the post with red roses, a symbol of socialism since the 19th century.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call your loved ones, write virtual love letters ... We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike,” read parts of the posts.

‘Comrade Britney’ soon went viral online as readers zeroed in on Spears calling for wealth redistribution.

‘The Office’ meme in which Steve Carell as Michael Scott drives by and announces, ‘It’s Britney, [expletive],’ also resurfaced, with some users changing it to, ‘It’s Comrade Britney, [expletive].’