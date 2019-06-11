Kanye West's Easter Sunday Service during Weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Indio, Calif. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Image Credit: TNS

The race to Coachella 2020 starts Friday, June 14, when advance tickets go on sale for the next edition of the annual music festival in Indio, to be held April 10 through 12 and 17 through 19 next spring.

General admission three-day passes will cost $399 (Dh1,465), the same as they have in recent years, and again will be available through the festival’s layaway plan for those who don’t wish to pay the full amount up front. New this year is a lower down payment of $25, to be followed by six monthly installments to pay off the balance.

The advance on-sale is scheduled to open Friday and buyers will be limited to four passes each. Those who plan to camp out will be limited to two camp sites per order.

Other ticket, parking and amenity combinations will be available at additional costs.

The lineup is expected to be announced in several months.

Full information is available at the festival’s official website.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival celebrated its 20-year anniversary in April with an event headlined by Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. Since its debut in 1999, it has grown to become one of the most prestigious and popular music festivals in the world. In 2017, the most recent year for which reliable box-office figures are available, Coachella grossed more than $114 million, making it by far the highest-grossing music festival in the world.