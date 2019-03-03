Sigma Image Credit: Supplied

English electronic music group Clean Bandit, British DJ duo Sigma, sax players Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago and South African duo GoldFish will headline One Big Beach Festival at Zero Gravity on April 12. The all-day event will start at 10am featuring events, food, entertainment from local artists, and will continue until 1am.

With major collaborations under their belt with the likes of Sean Paul, Jess Glynne, Demi Lovato and Ellie Goulding, Clean Bandit are known for hits such as ‘Rockabye’, ‘Rather Be’, ‘Real Love’, ‘Symphony’ and ‘Baby’, and have sold more than 13 million singles and 1.6 million albums worldwide.

Clean Bandit Image Credit: Supplied

Drum ‘n’ Bass DJ duo Sigma have built and kept a reputation for producing chart topping hits like ‘Nobody To Love’, which reached number one in the UK in 2014, with collaborations with the biggest names in business such as ‘Changing’ (featuring Paloma Faith), ‘Higher’ (featuring Labrynth) and ‘Coming Home’ (featuring Rita Ora).

Sax duo Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, who have performed at Zero Gravity, will again return from their residency in Ibiza, while Cape Town’s Goldfish will bring their mix of instruments blending electronic music with pop, jazz and African beats.