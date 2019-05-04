South Korean boy band BTS attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Credit: AFP

The day after K-Pop megastars-of-the-moment BTS performed with Halsey at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Paris-based luxury label Dior has announced that for its upcoming world tour, the seven-member South Korean boy band’s stage wardrobe will include ensembles designed by artistic director of menswear, Kim Jones.

According to Thursday’s announcement, Jones and the band members met earlier this year and discovered that they were in sync, style-wise, which resulted in the creation of “a series of seven stage costumes for the band based on the modern and utilitarian sportswear silhouettes of [Kim Jones’] men’s pre-fall 2019 collection and its futuristic spirit.”

This also marks the first time Dior has created men’s stage wear for a pop band.

“I love BTS because they are really great guys and also super into fashion,” Jones said in the announcement. “Everyone I know is kind of crazy about them.”