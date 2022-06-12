South Korean boy band BTS have caused frenzy with their new album ‘Proof’, which dropped on Friday in a highly anticipated return to the music scene as they celebrate the ninth anniversary of their debut this month.
‘Proof’ sold over 2 million copies on the first day of its release, its entertainment agency said Saturday.
The anthology album had sold a total of 2.15 million copies, just 10 hours after it became available in the market, according to Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart, news agency Yonhap reported.
It was the second time that the boy band’s album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, ‘Map of the Soul: 7,’ in 2020.
Its title song, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),’ instantly topped real-time charts of major online music services, and its music video posted on YouTube had garnered nearly 50 million views.
The seven-member group last year became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. Last week, they met US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.
The band made their debut on June 13, 2013, and have since then spearheaded a global K-pop craze with lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters.
But their fan base extends into older demographics, tying their spending power to an internet-savvy generation that harnesses the power of social media.
Last November, BTS took to the stage for the first since the coronavirus pandemic began, with a concert in Los Angeles. In March, BTS returned to their home country with three concerts in Seoul.