BTS' youngest member, Jungkook, has recently taken to Weverse Live frequently, sharing recipes and cooking food with his fans. However, this harmless activity has taken an unpleasant turn, as some fans have been sending home deliveries to his residence.
Jungkook recently shared a note on Weverse, pleading with fans to refrain from sending him food, as he will not eat it and can buy it himself. He also warned that he will take action if someone sends food again.
In a post on Weverse, he wrote, “Don’t send home delivery food. I won’t eat it even if you give it to me. I am thankful, but I eat well. You can buy it yourself. I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action. So stop it.”
This is not the first time Jungkook has had to warn fans against invading his personal space. In the past, he has politely asked for his privacy to be respected, as they are humans too.
Jungkook is set to release his solo album in the fourth quarter of 2023, although no specific timeline has been announced. Meanwhile, J-Hope and Jin are serving in the military, and other members RM, Suga, Jimin, and V are busy with their solo projects.
Fans on Twitter have raised concerns about this behaviour and requested others to respect Jungkook's privacy.