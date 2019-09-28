Image Credit:

You’ve heard of the chicken dance. Now get ready for ... the ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ dance.

‘Chicken Noodle Soup,’ the much-anticipated collaboration between ‘Shower’ singer Becky G and J-Hope of the K-Pop band BTS, has inspired a new viral trend on social media.

The music video, which dropped on Friday, sees the pair perform a hip hop version of the chicken dance — elbows out, legs bent and all. And their clucky moves might just shut down the internet with the ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ challenge.

“Chicken noodle soup, chicken noodle soup. Chicken noodle soup, with a soda on the side,” the duo rap over a funky, bass-heavy beat.

In the hours since the song’s release, J-Hope shared a video of himself re-creating the choreography on TikTok, and many have now followed suit, posting their own takes on the dance to social media with the hashtag #CNSChallenge.

Becky G and J-Hope’s catchy tune is actually not the first song titled ‘Chicken Noodle Soup.’ Theirs is a cover of the original 2006 ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ by DJ Webstar and Young B, which also features some fresh poultry moves.

The ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ challenge is the latest pop sensation to take over the internet thanks to a music video routine. Last year, Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ launched a similar movement, with celebrities such as Will Smith, Millie Bobby Brown, Sterling K Brown, Dua Lipa, Shay Mitchell and Leslie Jones putting their own spins on the moves on Instagram.