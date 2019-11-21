Some fans advised restraint in the face of despair

Fans of BTS had some feelings about the Grammy nominations announced Wednesday morning.

Reacting to news that the K-Pop boy band had been overlooked in all categories by the Recording Academy including those in which its ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ EP and its hit Halsey collaboration ‘Boy With Luv’ might have earned nods BTS’ self-styled “army” of followers took to Twitter to air their grievances.

Some fans advised restraint in the face of despair, pointing out that awards don’t matter. Others sounded worried that widespread complaining might reflect poorly on the army.