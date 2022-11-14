It’s a big night for the fans of South Korean pop bands. Three major music groups from K-pop took home awards at the recently-concluded 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.
South Korean pop bands BTS, BlackPink, and TXT scooped at the glittering ceremony held in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 13.
According to reports, BTS won the award for Biggest Fans just like how they won it last year at 2021 MTV EMAs.
BlackPink scooped the award for Best Metaverse Performance for their in-game concert ‘The Virtual’. The group was also in the running for Best Video.
The Best Asia Act award went to TXT.
In other news, Hollywood pop idol Taylor Swift also won big at the ceremony.