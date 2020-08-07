South Korean boy group BTS’ fourth documentary film ‘Break the Silence’ will hit theatres starting September 10.
The movie comes after the seven-part series ‘Break the Silence’, which was released on May 12 on the app Weverse.
According to a website for the concert documentary, ‘Break the Silence: The Movie’ will hit more than 70 countries starting on September 10. An additional 40-plus countries will get the movie after September 24 — including the UAE, according to the website.
However, the website has mentioned that locations and dates are subject to change, most likely due to the ongoing pandemic, and with rules on social distancing in flux in many countries.
The movie will document the chart-topping group — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — during their global ‘Speak Yourself Tour’ in 2019.
“The seven members tell their candid personal stories they have never voiced before,” a Twitter post read.
The tour, which was the stadium extension of their ‘Love Yourself Tour’, saw the seven members perform in countries including as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the US and the UK (where they sold out Wembley Stadium twice).
‘Break the Silence: The Movie’ follows 2018’s ‘Burn the Stage: The Movie’ and 2019’s ‘Love Yourself in Seoul’ and ‘Bring the Soul: The Movie’.