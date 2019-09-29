BTS perform "Boy With Luv" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In this July 10, 2019 file photograph, singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Police in Rhode Island have arrested an Iowa man they say intended to visit Swift's beachfront mansion in the state and was carrying a backpack containing a baseball bat and items commonly used in burglaries. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP