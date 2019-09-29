Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and BTS are set to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this holiday season.
IHeartMedia announced Friday that the 12-city tour kicks off December 1 in Tampa, Florida. The line-up, which varies by city, also includes Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Halsey, Katy Perry and Jonas Brothers.
The tour will visit Inglewood, California; San Francisco; Philadelphia; Boston; Washington, DC; Chicago and Atlanta. The tour wraps December 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The Dec. 13 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden will live-stream on CWTV.com, the CW app and iHeartRadio stations. It will be broadcast December 19 on the CW Network.
Other performers include 5 Seconds of Summer, Normani, Charlie Puth, French Montana, Dan “ Shay and Monsta X.
Tickets go on sale October 11.
BTS perform "Boy With Luv" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
In this July 10, 2019 file photograph, singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Police in Rhode Island have arrested an Iowa man they say intended to visit Swift's beachfront mansion in the state and was carrying a backpack containing a baseball bat and items commonly used in burglaries. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you.
Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.