Calling all BTS fans.
Their new song ‘Bad Decisions,’ featuring the hit K-pop senstion and Snoop Dogg, is setting the music polls on fire.
According to reports, music fans chose to vote for ‘Bad Decisions’ in an online poll spearheaded by Billboard.
‘Bad Decisions’ is a hit song that was born out of an iconic union between the top producer Benny Blanco, K-pop sensations and a big rapper like Snoop Dogg.
This is the lead single from Blanco’s as-yet-untitled upcoming album and has beaten the works of Calvin Harris and Drake.
The music video was also a massive hit.
It surpassed 10 million views within 18 hours of its release and is receiving a great response worldwide, such as being ranked at the top of YouTube’s rapidly growing music list in several countries/regions.
This dance-worthy song features the likes of Jin, Jimin V and Jungkook rendering the vocals.
BTS is a septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own material. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres. Their song often talk about the importance of mental health, teenage angst, self-love and retaining your individuality.