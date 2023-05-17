Fancy listening to a live rendition of ‘Summer of 69’ or ‘Everything I do it, I do it for you’ live, from the very composer of these hits?
That’s right. Bryan Adams, the Canadian singer-songwriter, is visiting Dubai later this year and will perform on November 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena, as part of his ‘So happy it hurts’ world tour.
The singer, 63, ruled the airwaves during the ’80s and ’90s with hits like ‘Can’t stop this thing we started’, ‘Have you ever really loved a woman’, ‘18 till I die’ and ‘Let’s make a night to remember. He’s widely known as one of the best-selling artistes of all time, and is estimated to have sold up to 100 million records worldwide.
This isn’t the hitmaker’s first visit to Dubai. He’s performed in the city previously in 2017 and 2010.
Adams has been awarded the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest honours; and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. He is also the recipient of a Grammy Award, and has been nominated for the Academy Awards and Golden Globes. He has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame. That apart, he has been inducted into Wembley’s Square of Fame.
Tickets to the event will be on sale on the Coca-Cola Arena’s website from May 18 at 10am, and start from Dh199.