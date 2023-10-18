Even before the Oct-24 release of Britney Spears' memoir, 'The Woman in Me', explosive details are already doing the rounds. The 41-year-old pop icon reveals that she aborted the baby she had with Justin Timberlake, according to a report in 'People'.
“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears writes of the pregnancy in the book. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she writes in her memoir.
Spears writes in the book: "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
Her long-awaited memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ is said to contain many other “bombshells” about her past, her relationships as well as her career.
“It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly. As such, it is definitely going to be intense as Britney relives her past,” Page Six had reported back in September.
“You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, ‘Oh my God, that poor girl,” the source said, adding that she “details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is.”
Announcing the book on social media, Spears had written: “I worked myself to death for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”