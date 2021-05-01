Britney Spears’ dad has claimed his daughter suffered from dementia, according to a new TV documentary airing on BBC.
Jamie Spears apparently marked Britney’s condition on forms using the alleged declaration to take control over the finances of his popstar daughter, according to a report by The Sun.
In new BBC documentary ‘The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship’, documents are shown explaining the purpose of that “conservatorship”, which was put in place in February 2008.
Presented by journalist Mobeen Azhar, who describes the conservatorship row as “the biggest scandal in showbusiness,” travelled to Los Angeles last December after securing access to a court hearing discussing the case, which is reportedly where he uncovered forms that claim Jamie as saying: ‘Dementia patients do not go on world tours’.
Fans have come out in support of Britney, 39, ever since the dementia claims went public stating that the singer could not have released four albums and Las Vegas residency had she been suffering from such a condition.
The Free Britney movement has renewed its fight to end her father’s control over her finances, business and personal life ever since the New York Times documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ released.
The conservatorship was put in place in 2008 after Britney split from her then husband Kevin Federline, shaved her head, attacked a photographer’s car with an umbrella and went to rehab. The incidents also resulted in the singer losing custody of her two sons, Sean and Jayden.
Up until now, Britney has been quiet about the conservatorship but will speak publicly about it in court on June 23.