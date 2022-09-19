Sting, the 17-time Grammy Award winner, will perform in Abu Dhabi at The Etihad Arena on January 27 next year and the tickets will go live this Friday.
Organised by The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation, Sting’s ‘My Songs’ concert will feature his most beloved songs from his career as a solo artist and from his band The Police.
This could be your chance to listen to his iconic songs such as 'Fields of Gold', 'Shape of my Heart', 'Roxanne', 'Demolition Man', and 'Every Breath You Take'.
Following a sold out six-night residency at the London Palladium, My Songs was hailed "a masterclass” by The Times; "Sting remains an undeniably skilled performer with a gold-plated back catalogue.
On tour, Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble. Special Guest Joe Sumner appears at all newly announced dates.
Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access exclusive pre-sale tickets prior to the general public by visiting www.sting.com.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, 23 September at 12 pm and start from Dh395. Log on to www.etihadarena.ae for details.