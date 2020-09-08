The pop sensations said that the Australian hit maker is a ‘Steps fan’

Faye Tozer, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Ian “H” Watkins and Claire Richards of Steps. Image Credit: Supplied

Steps are officially back — and Sia has given them a song to release.

The British dance-pop group announced that their new album titled ‘What the Future Holds’ would release on November 27, with pre-orders open on September 8.

Not only that, but the group will go on a 14-date tour around the UK with special guest Sophie Ellis-Bextor, set to kick off in November 2021.

And it was Australian pop megastar Sia who gifted them the lead single on the album.

“Sia wrote the track for herself but realised it wasn’t really for her and gave it to us,” said Claire Richards, in an interview with The Sun.

“It’s not like it was in the bottom of a drawer somewhere. It was her who said, ‘We should give this to Steps because it would really suit them.’”

According to Lisa Scott-Lee, the ‘Titanium’ chart-topper is a fan of Steps and includes them on her playlists.

It comes as no surprise that Sia would offer up one of her tracks to another act.

Sia. Image Credit: AP

Before shooting to popularity with her own music, Sia made a name for herself as a songwriter to the stars, writing hit tracks such as ‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna, ‘Pretty Hurts’ by Beyonce and ‘You Lost Me’ by Christina Aguilera.

Steps is made up of Scott-Lee, Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Faye Tozer and Ian ‘H’ Watkins. They were active from 1997 to 2001 before they split, but reunited in 2011 for various activities.

They have released two albums since, ‘Light Up the World’ (2012) and ‘Tears on the Dancefloor’ (2020).