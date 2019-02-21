Calvin Harris with his award for British Producer at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Image Credit: REUTERS

The 1975 collect their award for Best British Album onstage at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris with the award for British Single at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Image Credit: REUTERS