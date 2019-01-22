Brian McFadden, Toploader, Dodgy and Sandi Thom will perform at Sunset Music Festival in Abu Dhabi on April 19.
The festival will take place at Zayed Sports City.
Headliner McFadden, formerly of the Irish boyband Westlife, performed in Dubai last year. He’s gearing up to release his latest album in 2019, ‘Otis’, which features covers of Otis Redding songs.
“I’ve wanted to do a soul album for a long time, ever since I saw ‘The Commitments’ [a musical about Irish youths who start a soul band] when I was a teenager. That got me interested in the likes of Otis Redding, Sam Cooke and Wilson Pickett,” McFadden told Gulf News tabloid!.
Three singles off the album — ‘Cigarettes and Coffee’, ‘Direct Me’ and ‘Angel (ft Mica Paris)’ — have already released.
British alt-rock band Toploader (‘Dancing in the Moonlight’) will also return to the UAE with this festival, alongside the English power pop-rock trio Dodgy (‘Good Enough’) and Scottish singer-songwriter Sandi Thom (‘I Wish I Was a Punk Rocker (With Flowers in My Hair)’). UAE-based artist Sam Tring will also perform.
Early bird tickets, starting from Dh195, are available online now.