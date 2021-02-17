Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya gave some happy news to their fans by announcing that they are expecting their first child.
The couple took to Instagram to reveal the news and posted a series of loved-up pictures of the two cradling Mohan’s baby bump.
“1+1= 3. Mommy to be and Daddy to be... What better day to announce than our second anniversary,” wrote Mohan.
Actor Pandya married the Bollywood playback singer last year on February 15 at a palatial hotel in Hyderabad. Their wedding ceremony saw celebrity guests including tennis player Sania Mirza, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap.
Kashyap and actress Shraddha Kapoor were one of the first few stars to congratulate the couple.
Model and actress Gauahar Khan, who got married to Zaid Durbar in December 2020, wrote: “OMG, congratulations you two. God bless always.”