Organisers say they have bumped up the number of tickets for his November 19 gig

Arijit Singh. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Want proof that Bollywood singer Arijit Singh remains one of the most popular talents in the live concert scene? Look no further than his November 19 gig at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena where the organisers have bumped up the number of tickets on sale owing to popular demand.

“From 4,000 tickets we have increased it to 6,000 tickets after the thunderous response when the tickets went first on sale several weeks ago ... The tickets sales have been over-whelming from the start,” said organiser Salman Ahmed from Portfolio Management Events.

Singh is known as the soulful voice behind love, heartbreak, and hope in Bollywood.

Arijit Singh Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

“We had to increase the initial seating capacity as the ticket sales in the first three weeks of the show just flew off our hands. This shows the prominence and popularity of Arijit Singh in the UAE,” said Ahmed.

The ‘Tum Hi Ho’ hit maker, who is massively popular for his compelling stage performances without any overdramatic antics, returns to the UAE concert scene after a long lull due to the pandemic-induced restrictions across the globe. This is a singer who believes in his songs doing all the talking.

“I am delighted to return to Abu Dhabi after five years ... I look forward to meeting all my fans and my audience. This concert of mine is a part of the UAE’s 50 years celebration and I am delighted to be a part of it,” said Singh in a video message to Gulf News.

Singh is known for his soulful numbers such as the title song of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Kabira’ (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), ‘Gerua’ (Dilwale), ‘Mast Magan’ (2 States), and ‘Muskarane’ (CityLights).

PME also believe that Singh is a singer with a power to touch millions of music fans.