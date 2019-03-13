Black Coffee. Image Credit:

Dubai nightclub Base has announced it’s latest line-up of DJs and hip hop stars performing at its venue this month and in April. Here’s the list:

Bob Sinclar, March 14

The French DJ and producer Bob is a house music legend, credited with putting the groove back onto the dance floor. Renowned for his international hits, such as ‘Love Generation’, ‘World, Hold On (Children of the Sky)’, ‘Til The Sun Rise Up’ and ‘Someone Who Needs Me’, the hero of the house music world will perform a live set. Entry is free.

Lil Yachty, March 15

The American rapper, singer and songwriter, Lil Yachty is gaining fame for his lyrical abilities and signature ‘Bubblegum Trap’ style. Having risen to prominence in 2015 with his singles ‘One Night’ and ‘Minnesota’, the Georgia-born hip hop maestro released his debut mixtape, ‘Lil Boat’, in 2016. Ladies and the first 100 gents enter free, while men thereafter will be charged Dh150.

Black Coffee, March 21

Considered to be South Africa’s best DJ, Black Coffee will bring his trademark blend of Afropolitan House to Dubai. The award-winning DJ has put his country’s music on the map and is coming back to Base with a live set.

The Game, April 4

American rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, and veteran of the West Coast hip-hop scene, The Game is a global phenomenon. Since he stormed onto the global rap scene with his major-label debut album, ‘The Documentary’, which featured a star-studded line-up of collaborators such as Mary J Blige, Busta Rhymes, Dr Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kanye West — the Compton-born artist has risen to worldwide fame and widespread acclaim. Considered to be the driving force behind the resurrection of West Coast hip hop, The Game has gone on to release eight more albums since his debut, as well as acting and voice-acting in various TV shows, films and video games.