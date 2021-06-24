Singer and bass guitarist Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 during performance in Prague, Czech republic, August 15, 2014. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Blink-182 founder and bassist Mark Hoppus has revealed that he’s battling cancer.

The 49-year-old rocker wrote in a social media post on June 24 that he’s “scared” but “blessed”.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”

This file photo taken on February 12, 2017 shows Blink 182 arriving for the 59th Grammy Awards pre-telecast in Los Angeles, California. Image Credit: AFP

Before his statement, Hoppus posted and quickly deleted a picture to his Instagram Story where he is seen in a hospital room with the caption: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

The musician has not said what type of cancer he has.

Blink-182 was founded in 1991 by Hoppus, guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge and drummer Scott Raynor. In 1998, drummer Travis Barker replaced Raynor, while DeLonge quit the band in 2005.

In a show of support, Barker posted a throwback picture with Hopper on his Instagram Story, writing “love you @markhoppus”.

DeLonge also took to Twitter to share his support for his former bandmate.

“I too, have been aware of Mark’s cancer diagnosis for a while now,” he wrote on Twitter. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack.”