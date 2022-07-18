Blackpink star Jennie is certainly going places with the trailer of ‘The Idol’ confirming that the K-pop star will have a role in the upcoming HBO Max series.
While details of Jennie’s role in the series is still unclear, the official description of the series reads like this: ‘Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult (The Weeknd) who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol (Lily-Rose Depp).’
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye has created the series in collaboration with Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. Levinson is most famously known as the brainchild behind the hit HBO series ‘Euphoria’.
Jennie features in several moments in the trailer, one of which features her as Lily-Rose’s backup dancer, while another shows her performing a hand gesture that is seemingly a call sign for the cult.
Blackpink fans or BLINKS had long been speculating that something was in the works between Jennie and The Weeknd after they were spotted together in Los Angeles last November.
‘The Idol’ was first announced last June, with production kicking off in November last year. The show has seen several cast changes, with Suzanna Son departing from the show without any reason given, only to be replaced by Disney Channel star Debby Ryan.
Series director Amy Seimetz also reportedly quit the show in late April, with Levinson stepping up to take on a bigger role with the production.
Lily-Rose, meanwhile, has been on the receiving end of criticism online for not taking a more active role in supporting her famous father, Johnny Depp, while he was in the midst of the defamation lawsuit opposite his ex, Amber Heard last month.