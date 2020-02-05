Catch Elio Pace and his five-piece band performing the hits of Joel

‘The Billy Joel Songbook’, a celebration of the bestselling singer-songwriter, will arrive at Dubai Opera for one night only on March 25.

Catch Elio Pace and his five-piece band performing the hits of Joel, now 70, on stage in the UAE.

Joel, behind more than 30 Top 40 hits in America, is known for songs such as ‘Piano Man’, ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Just The Way You Are’, ‘My Life’ and ‘It’s Still Rock n Roll to Me’.

The ‘Billy Joel Songbook’ tour is now in its sixth year, led by singer-songwriter, pianist, producer and arranger Pace.