Billie Eilish performs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif., on July 9, 2019. Image Credit: TNS

Billie Eilish, known for wearing oversized clothing to shield herself from objectification, just appeared topless on a cover of Nylon magazine — and she was as shocked as anyone.

The 17-year-old singer blasted Nylon Germany in the comment section below the heavily edited photo, which the brand posted to its Instagram earlier this week. The cover depicts Eilish as a bald, ‘Ex Machina’-esque figure with bare shoulders and a shiny, futuristic glow, hailing her as a rising star and digital prodigy. But the ‘Bad Guy’ artist was not pleased.

“What... is this,” Eilish wrote. “I was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever. I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team. This is not even a real picture of me. I had absolutely no creative input.”

The pop star went on to scold Nylon for running a seemingly nude image of a minor. Eilish has previously said that she prefers to sport baggy apparel to cover herself, and became the subject of a Twitter storm earlier this year when some users circulated a rare photo of her in a form-fitting shirt — prompting wrath from her loyal fans.

“You’re gonna make a picture of me shirtless? That’s not real? At 17 and make it the cover?” she commented. “Even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me... I did not consent in any way. ANNNDDD YOU’RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY... HAIR booooooooooo to you.”

Nylon later altered the caption on the post — part of a series spotlighting up-and-coming talent — to explain its artistic choices, before deleting the photo from its feed altogether.