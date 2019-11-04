Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took home the first ever MTV Rock Icon award

Billie Eilish won best newcomer and best song for ‘Bad Guy’ at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, while Ariana Grande failed to bag any of her seven nominations.

Taylor Swift won best video for ‘ME!’ and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes took home best artist at the star-studded evening in Seville, Spain that also gave a special Rock Icon award to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and saw Korean boy band sensation BTS take home three gongs.

“Hi MTV EMA, I want to say thank you so much for winning the best song, I love you,” 17-year old Eilish said in a pre-recorded video.

The American singer became the first artist born in the 2000s to top the Billboard 200 in the US last August with her breakout album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Ahead of the glitzy bash, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paraded on the red carpet in a red suit and white trainers with his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez.

The MTV Europe Awards are one of two mains events organised by the American music channel, alongside the prestigious Video Music Awards in the US that have been held annually since 1984.

“We are about that girl power always, I think that’s what’s happening right now,” host Becky G said on the red carpet.

Gallagher closed the show with his new single ‘Once’ and a singalong rendition of Oasis anthem ‘Wonderwall’, complete with string instruments and band.

“I want to thank MTV for recognising my brilliance,” Gallagher said when receiving the award.

Korean superstars BTS, who have led the wave of K-Pop music sweeping the global scene, won Best Live and Biggest Fans.

NCT 127 became the first ever K-Pop group to perform on stage at the EMAs.

“Well, it makes us very nervous to know that we are the first K-Pop group to be here but that much more we think it’s important,” said band member Johnny. “We want to show our fans in Europe our great performance.”

The show at Seville’s FIBES Conference and Exhibition centre also saw the first global performance of ‘Como No’, the reggaeton hit by Akon and Becky G. She later performed a medley of her hits including ‘24/7’, ‘Sin Pijama’ and ‘Mayores’.

Some of the biggest screams on the red carpet were for a surprise guest, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

American rockers Green Day played for thousands of fans in Seville’s iconic Plaza de Espana, performing their new single ‘Father of All’ and fan favourite ‘Basket Case’.

Other notable performances included Halsey, who won Best Pop, lighting up the stage for an intimate performance of ‘Graveyard’ during which she set fire to a carousel horse.

Local girl and international sensation Rosalia gave a powerful performance of ‘Di Mi Nombre’ backed by 52 dancers against a pyramid of red chairs. She won Best Collaboration along with J Balvin for their hit ‘Con Altura ft El Guincho’.

Dua Lipa opened the show with the first global stage performance of her new song ‘Don’t Start Now’ along with a yellow wall of dancers.

An all-female orchestra accompanied Best Push winner Ava Max, who sang her hits ‘Torn’ and ‘Sweet but Psycho’.