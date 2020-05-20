Beyonce Image Credit: Reuters

Beyonce has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube’s virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.

YouTube announced that Beyonce will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class for its “Dear Class of 2020” event, which will take place June 6 at 3 pm EDT and will stream on YouTube.

Former US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama Image Credit: Supplied

Barack and Michelle Obama will also speak at the virtual celebration, which will include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and more.

Lady Gaga during arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, Calif. Lady Gaga announced her new album, "Chromatica," will release on May 29. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Image Credit: TNS