Beyonce is dropping a new original song from Disney’s live-action ‘Lion King’.

The song, ‘Spirit’, will be released later Tuesday and should get a push for Academy Award consideration.

A news release says the song comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyonce, in the film that comes out on July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

It’s part of an album called ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ that Beyonce is executive producing and performing on along with other artists.

The collection is a companion to the main ‘Lion King’ soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.