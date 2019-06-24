TAB 190624 Cardi B-1561359506207
Cardi B performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The 2019 BET Awards featured a number of contemporary pop and rap stars who are dominating the charts, from Cardi B to Lil Nas X. But the show belonged to artists viewed as icons in the black community, including singer Mary J Blige, filmmaker Tyler Perry and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle, a respected and beloved community activist in South Los Angeles who was shot to death on March 31, posthumously earned the Humanitarian Award on Sunday night. His family, including his mother, father, grandmother, children and fiancee, actress Lauren London, accepted the honour on his behalf.

“I just want to thank you guys for all the love and support, and the marathon continues again,” London said onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

John Legend, DJ Khaled, YG and Marsha Ambrosius celebrated Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, with a performance. Hussle also won best male hip hop artist, besting Drake, J Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and 21 Savage.

Blige, who earned the Lifetime Achievement Award, ran through her hits during a lengthy performance, which featured Lil Kim and Method Man. The R’n’B star went from ‘My Life’ to ‘No More Drama’ to ‘Just Fine’, when audience members turned the aisles into ‘Soul Train’ lines as they showed their best dance moves while the Queen of Hip Hop Soul sang onstage.

Rihanna presented Blige with the award, who earned a standing ovation as she walked to the stage.

“Yeah, I know, a lot of hair,” she said in her curly blonde-do. “It’s a big day.”

“Mommy, I love you and I want to thank you for your love and understanding,” Blige said as her mom teared up in the audience.

The nine-time Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee went on to thank her father, saying she was happy their “relationship is healed.” She also thanked her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends, including longtime collaborator Diddy.

Another standing ovation during the nearly four-hour show came when The Exonerated Five — whose profiles were recently raised with the release of a Netflix series based on their lives — introduced a performance by R’n’B singer HER and rapper YBN Cordae. Korey Wise, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Antron McCray spoke onstage as audience members got out of their seats to cheer them on. Directed by Ava DuVernay, ‘When They See Us’ tells of the wrongful conviction of five black and Latino teenagers for the 1989 assault on a white female jogger in Central Park.

The audience also erupted in cheers for media mogul Tyler Perry, who earned the Ultimate Icon Award, presented to him by Taraji P Henson.

“When I built my studio, I built it in a neighbourhood that is one of the poorest black neighbourhoods in Atlanta so that young black kids could see that a black man did that, and they could do it too,” Perry said. “The studio was once a Confederate army base ... which meant that there were Confederate soldiers on that base plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million negroes enslaved. Now that land is owned by one negro.”

Lil Nas X also got the loud applause from the crowd when he brought his global country-rap hit ‘Old Town Road’ to life with a performance at a makeshift Western saloon alongside country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. In a yellow fringe jacket, yellow chaps and a black cowboy hat, Lil Nas X worked the stage as dancers in denim shorts, leather vests and cowboy hats performed behind him.

Lizzo also had a fiery performance with ‘Truth Hurts’, which featured her playing the flute while twerking. Cardi B, the most nominated act with seven, kicked off the show with an explosive performance. She won two prizes — best female hip hop artist and album of the year for her major-label debut, ‘Invasion of Privacy.’

“I’m glad I made an album that your sister, your mother, your grandmother [likes],” she said of the project, which also won the Grammy for best rap album earlier this year.

Childish Gambino, who didn’t attend the show, won the top prize — video of the year — for ‘This Is America’. Beyonce was named best female R’n’B/pop artist, and Bruno Mars won best male R’n’B/pop artist.

Actress Regina Hall, who hosted the show, told a number of jokes throughout the night. She was hilarious after Regina King — who won an Oscar this year for her role in ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ — was announced as the winner of best actress, an award Hall was also nominated for.

“She said King? So I lost?” Hall asked when a producer followed with: “We need you to announce the next performance.”

“Why am I announcing the next performance? That’s why I hosted [the awards show],” Hall said. “You tell them I said, ‘You can go to Beale Street and get the [girl] who won and you let her introduce it.’”

TAB 190624 Rihanna-1561359497147
Rihanna presents the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
TAB 190624 Lil Nas X-1561359500716
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: (L-R) Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X perform onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP
TAB 190624 Mary J Blige2-1561359491584
2019 BET Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2019 - Mary J Blige performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake Image Credit: REUTERS
TAB 190624 Central Park Five-1561359503502
Raymond Santana Jr, from left, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam arrive at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
TAB 190624 Regina Hall1-1561359494510
Host Regina Hall speaks at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
TAB 190624 Cardi B 2-1561359508980
Cardi B accepts the Album of the Year award onstage during the 2019 BET awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2019. / AFP / Jean-Baptiste LACROIX Image Credit: AFP
TAB 190623 Tyler Perry-1561359512370
2019 BET Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2019 - Tyler Perry accepts the Ultimate Icon award. REUTERS/Mike Blake Image Credit: REUTERS
