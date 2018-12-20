Emirati singer Balqees Fathi will headline the first women-only concert in the UAE on March 21 next year. Fathi will perform outdoors at Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi.
“Balqees is one of the most loved female singers in the region and her dedication to empowering Emirati women is truly inspiring,” said Bianca Sammut, general manager at Yas Waterworld. “We are so excited for Balqees to be a part of our Ladies Night Live events, and look forward to welcoming our female guests to hours of fun and entertainment at Yas Waterworld.”
Fathi made her debut in the music industry in 2013 with the album ‘Majnoun Balqees’.
Tickets to see Fathi are available online only for Dh220; pre-booking is required.