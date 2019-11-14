They will be joined by Hamad Al Amir over the long weekend break

Image Credit:

Popular singers Balqees, Hussain Al Jassmi, Hamad Al Amri, Eida Al Menahli and Essa Al Marzouq will perform a series of concerts to celebrate the 48th UAE National Day in Dubai.

Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali kicks off the free-to-attend UAE National Day concerts on November 29 at La Mer. Balqees and Essa Al Marzouq will hit the same stage on December 1.

On December 2, singer Hussain Al Jassmi will perform at La Mer while Hamad Al Amri performs at Global Village.