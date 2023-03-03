Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will perform in a live concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on April 23, on the occasion of Eid.
The actor, who made a name for himself in the 2012 hit film ‘Vicky Donor’, will treat audiences to a blend of contemporary and traditional music. One can expect him to render the songs ‘Pani Da Rang’, ‘Saadi Gali Aaja’, ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’, ‘Nain Na Jodeen’ and ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’ from his hit ‘Andhadhun’.
Tickets for the event start at early bird prices of Dh75 and are available on www.dubai.platinumlist.net.
“I’m thrilled to be performing in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena. It’s my first time at the arena and I am excited and nervous in equal measure. I have always enjoyed performing live and if there’s one thing that I truly missed during the pandemic, it’s this,” the actor said in a statement.
Khurrana has made a name for himself by starring in unconventional and socially relevant films and making them relevant to youngsters. His movies continue to perform consistently at the box office.
The national award-winning film star was recently appointed as national ambassador for UNICEF India to support the rights of every child to survive, thrive, and be protected.
The event is promoted by Navin Rishi and his company Speed Entertainment Dubai. Call: 50 7342004.