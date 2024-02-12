Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger praised Taylor Swift for bringing a new audience to the NFL, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

The ‘Terminator’ star recently spoke with Yahoo Entertainment on football’s expanding global popularity, as well as the singer’s influence on the league since her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, became public at the start of the season.

“Football itself draws the hugest crowd because it’s the most popular sport. But then to have someone like her be there and watch the game adds another kind of a thing that [attracts] a different audience,” Schwarzenegger said.

“Especially younger girls are now more into football, they know the rules and all of that stuff, so it’s really amazing.”

Swift’s debut appearance at a Chiefs game in September sparked a lot of interest among the league and fans.

While some have condemned the NFL for airing footage of her at games, several fathers say it has given them and their children something to talk about.

Adele recently defended Swift during one of her Las Vegas residency gigs, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

“All of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a (expletive) life,” she could be heard telling the crowd in videos shared on social media.

“She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.”

Many have credited the NFL’s higher TV ratings this season to Swift, who attended the Chiefs-Jets game in October with several of her prominent pals. At the time, NBC reported a considerable gain in women’s viewership compared to the previous three Sunday Night Football telecasts.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently praised Swift, saying “it’s great” to see the Grammy-winning singer join the professional football league’s fan base.

“Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people,” Goodell said during his annual Super Bowl week press conference.