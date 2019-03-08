Image Credit:

Egyptian singer Sherine has emerged as the most streamed Arab female artist in the Middle East and North Africa, while Ariana Grande tops the list of the most streamed artist in the world.

The new list, released by music streaming service Spotify, compiled the list based on streams in the first quarter of 2019.

Coming second to Sherine on the list is Lebanese singer Fairouz. The ‘Mais El Reem’ performer is not only a part of the golden age of Arabic music and culture, but also contributed in the creation of a new wave of musical theatre and operettas.

Coming in third place on the list is award-winning Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, followed by Amal Maher and Aseel Hameem rounding off the top five spots.

Meanwhile, in the global ranks the ‘thank u, next’ singer is followed by breakout sensation and ‘bury a friend’ singer Billie Eilish in second place, while the Oscar-winning Lady Gaga comes in at third.

Rounding off the top five list is Halsey at number four and Dua Lipa at number five.