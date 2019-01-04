Goldenvoice, the promoter of the event, said that the big names scheduled to perform at the two-weekend festival in Southern California from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21 include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae. Other performers booked to play at the event include the 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo, Solange and Weezer.