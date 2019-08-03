Grammy-winning singer was game to be silly and have fun on the series

FILE PHOTO: Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Ariana Grande returns to her acting roots with an appearance in Jim Carrey’s series ‘Kidding’.

The Grammy-winning singer with the big vocal range guests in season two of the Showtime series that returns on November 3. And yes, she sings.

Carrey told a TV critics gathering on Friday that Grande was game to be silly and have fun. Carrey plays children’s TV host Mr Pickles who has a difficult family life off-screen.

Carrey joked that he’s sure Grande was nervous singing with him. He calls Grande “a singular artist” whose vocal ability is like magic while he says he croaked out his performance.

In an Instagram post, Grande called it “the most special experience of my life.” She said she’s been a fan of Carrey since childhood.