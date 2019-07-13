At the time of the incidents the victims were 13 to 18 years of age

Cristian Aldana, lead singer of rock band "El Otro Yo", holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Without a legal defense there is no trial" during his trial for allegations of sexual abuse against minors in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, July 12, 2019. The court sentenced Aldana to 22 years in prison for sexually abusing minors. Authorities say the abuses took place from 2001-2008. At the time the victims were 13 to 18 years of age. (AP Photo/Bernardino Avila) Image Credit: AP

An Argentine court has sentenced a rock musician to 22 years in prison for sexually abusing minors.

The court ruled on Friday that Cristian Aldana was guilty of abuse in four out of seven cases where he was accused. Authorities say the abuses took place from 2001-2008. At the time the victims were 13 to 18 years of age.

Some of the victims were present at the courtroom. They yelled out: “We will no longer remain silent!” when the sentence was read.

The case began two years ago and has since triggered an avalanche of accusations against other musicians in Argentina.