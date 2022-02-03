Swifties as going to get a chance to test their knowledge and learn more about their idol Taylor Swift as New York University’s Clive Davis Institute launches a course about the Grammy-winning star.

Variety reported that the course that is currently ongoing and runs until March 9 has a long waitlist.

It’s taught by Rolling Stone reporter Brittany Spanos and isn’t just about Swift facts and figures — it will delve into the singer’s impact on the music industry and more.

Part of the class description read: “This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity. Through readings, lectures and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her. We’ll also consider topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry.”

Spanos told Variety: “Teaching a course at Clive Davis has been a dream of mine since I attended NYU. I took several of the Topics in Recorded Music courses in the program while an undergrad and they were foundational to my work as a music journalist. I’ve been covering Taylor Swift since I began my writing career a decade ago and have been a super fan of hers for even longer. It’s such an honour to be able to share my Swiftie expertise with a sharp group of students.”

According to reports, Swift has been invited to speak during the course but it’s unclear if she will.