Avicii Image Credit: AP

Top DJ’s shock death in Oman

2018

Swedish DJ, remixer, and record producer, Avicii died aged 28 in Muscat, Oman during a vacation.

Although the official cause of death was not released, reports claimed that the Grammy nominated star took his own life. His family said: “He could not go on any longer”.

Two postmortems were carried and investigators concluded that tere was no cause to believe that there was any criminal suspicion in this death.

Avicii Image Credit: AFP

Avicii was nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance Recording with ‘Levels’ at the 2013 Grammy Awards. His biggest single was 2013’s ‘Wake Me Up’.

Although he was still making music at the time of his death, Avicii had retired from playing live in August 2016, at the age of 26.

He has recorded music with some of the biggest names in the industry including Wyclef Jean, Robbie Williams, ABBA members Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, Rita Ora and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.

Who’s Who in rock music record epic song for Africa

1985

Celebrities who crooned We Are The World Image Credit: Twitter.com/lionelrichie

The epic charity record ‘We Are The World’ by USA For Africa hit the No.1 sport on the UK singles chart.

The US artists’ answer to Band Aid had an all-star cast included acts like Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteern, Diana Ross, Bob Dylan, Huey Lewis, Ray Charles, Billy Joel, Paul Simon and composers Michael Jackson and Lionel Ritchie.

The song which was a benefit single for victims of famine in Africa, raised over $60 Million, which was distributed to Ethiopia, Sudan, and other impoverished countries.

‘We Are the World’ won Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The USA For Africa project actually started of as an idea that calypso singer Harry Belafonte had for a benefit concert featuring black musicians.

Pop stars united to pay tribute to Freddy Mercury

1992

Freddie Mercury Image Credit: AP

The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness took place on Easter Monday at Wembly Stadium in London before an audience of over 70,000 fans.

The mega event was staged as a tribute to the late Queen singer who died of the disease in November 1991

Actist that performed included Elton John, Black Sabbath, David Bowies, George Michael, Seal, Annie Lennox, Lisa Standsfield, Robert Plant, Phil Collins and Gun N Roses’ Axl Rose and Slash.