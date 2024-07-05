Mumbai: After performances by Rihanna and Katy Perry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is set to enthrall guests at the highly anticipated wedding.

The Canadian pop star arrived with his entourage at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday. Bieber, clad in a pink sweatshirt, blue loose pants, and a red bucket hat, was seen exiting the airport and departing in a car.

Known for chartbusters like 'Baby', 'Sorry', and 'Never Say Never', among others, Bieber reportedly will perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. The sangeet celebrations are scheduled for Friday, July 5, with the wedding set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.

Bieber's first concert in India was held in 2017. His return in 2022 was canceled due to health issues.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organized a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, the Ambanis organized a spectacular Mameru ceremony, a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. Guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic' for this grand occasion.

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, attended by a star-studded guest list from around the globe. Business leaders, heads of state, and celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood graced the occasion.

Distinguished guests included Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, making her debut performance in India.