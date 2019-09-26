Hit Bollywood singers from the 1990s including Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will perform live in Dubai on October 18 at Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre.
Yagnik has sung more than 20,000 songs in over 1,000 films and many of her duets are with Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan.
Think hits including ‘Ek Do Teen’ (‘Tezaab’), ‘Pehla Nasha’ (‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’) and ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar’ (‘Darr’).
“The most loved singers of the 90s will be transporting the audience back to that era with their super hit songs and a splendid performance”, said Shirish Srivastava, Managing Director of meraticket.com, the promoters and organisers of the event. For tickets, log onto www.meraticket.com