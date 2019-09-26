Go down the memory lane with singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan

Image Credit:

Hit Bollywood singers from the 1990s including Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will perform live in Dubai on October 18 at Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Yagnik has sung more than 20,000 songs in over 1,000 films and many of her duets are with Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan.

Think hits including ‘Ek Do Teen’ (‘Tezaab’), ‘Pehla Nasha’ (‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’) and ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar’ (‘Darr’).

Udit Narayan Image Credit: IANS