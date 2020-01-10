Earth, Wind & Fire, Usher and others to pay tribute as well at the January 26 ceremony

Prince will be saluted by Earth, Wind & Fire, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Chris Martin, Beck, St. Vincent, Juanes and numerous other musicians at a Grammy Awards spinoff TV special to be taped in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, two nights after the 2020 Grammy ceremony.

Other participants in the Prince tribute include Common, Gary Clark Jr, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Mavis Staples, Usher and Susanna Hoffs as well as Prince’s former band, the Revolution and longtime associates Sheila E and Morris Day & the Time.

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

“Regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” the Recording Academy’s new president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, said in a statement. “With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s post-Grammys special.”

The event will be spearheaded by outgoing Grammy telecast executive director Ken Ehrlich, who also has overseen previous post-Grammy musical salutes to the Beatles, Stevie Wonder and other artists.

“One of the true joys of producing the Grammy Awards is both working with and being able to tribute your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity of doing both,” Ehrlich wrote in the same statement.

“His Grammy appearances, though few, were historic, and it’s with mixed feelings that we approach this opportunity to celebrate the amazing legacy he left us,” he added.

