Nigerian musicians Davido, Ckay and Lojay are set to entertain fans of Afropop and get them on their feet on June 11 at Afroworld, an upcoming concert at Coca-Cola Arena.
The event, organised by Full Circle in partnership with Dubai Calendar, comes soon after electrifying performances from Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Afrojack and Steve Aoki at the same venue near City Walk.
American-born, Nigerian-raised Davido is one of the best known names in the Afropop music business and is famous for tracks such as ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Jowo’ and ‘Skelewu’. He also featured on ‘Hayya Hayya (Better Together)’, the first single of the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack. The popular star last performed in the city in March at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
He’s just one of the stars set to rock the music-loving crowd in the UAE. Also on the roster is record producer Ckay, who gained fame with his viral song ‘Love Nwantiti’, and Lojay, who is a fastest-rising talent in the industry, having launched his debut EP ‘LV N ATTN’ that features a number of Nigerian superstars.
DJs Sonya and Colione will be on call for music support.
Don’t miss it!
Afroworld takes place on June 11 at 9pm at Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are available online and start from Dh175. Event is open to guests of all ages with a standing floor area for 21+.