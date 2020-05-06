The singer looked different in a black dress and a big smile as she posed for Instagram

Adele Image Credit: AP

Singer Adele surprised her Instagram followers with a rare photo on Instagram on the occasion of her 32nd birthday, which was on May 5.

Adele is seen smiling in the picture in a black mini dress, as she stands outside what seems to be her home.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels,” wrote Adele. “2020 okay bye thanks x”

“I mean are you kidding me,” replied model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

Oprah Magazine commented: “Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!”