Adele isn’t done apologising to fans over her abrupt postponement of the Las Vegas residency that saw several of her eager fans turn up at the event on Friday.

The ‘Easy on Me’ singer Facetimed multiple concert-goers who were in Las Vegas on Friday, as she tearfully said sorry to several of them while offering them free merchandise, free meet-and-greet sessions with her and even some drink tickets.

According to a report by TMZ, Adele’s management, which was present at Caesars Palace on Friday, handed out a phone to several fans who were at the venue despite the show being cancelled a day earlier.

One Instagram user, @Adriansm99, posted a video to his Instagram Story in which he was seen “forgiving” Adele for putting the shows off because of all the “healing” that the ‘30’ album had helped him do in recent months. “I really don’t mind coming back from Mexico,” he told her.

A tearful and apologetic Adele on Thursday postponed a series of Las Vegas concerts due to start on Friday because half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic has caused delivery delays.

The British superstar had been scheduled to start a three-month residence at the Caesars Palace Hotel in what were to be her first live appearances since 2017.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time. And for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show,” Adele said in a video posted on Instagram, while holding back tears.

Adele Image Credit: instagram.com/adele/

Saying she was “sorry” eight times in a 92-second message, especially for people who had travelled to Las Vegas for the show, Adele said the delays prevented her from perfecting the show to her standards and she promised to reschedule.

“I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be,” she said.