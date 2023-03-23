A new song from actor Nani’s upcoming multi-lingual movie ‘Dasara’ is out.
Titled ‘Dhoom Dhaam’, the catchy song is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The movie’s makers launched the music in Mumbai.
Featuring Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ is a high energy, dance track with fast beats that’s guaranteed to have you on your feet.
After making an iconic entry on a truck at the trailer launch event, Nani this time surprised audiences, making an entry with actor Rana Daggubati, who attended the launch as well.
Speaking about the song, Nani said, “Audiences have eagerly been waiting for ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ ever since they heard bits of it in the teaser. It is filled with fast beats, a lot of energy and a complete masala track and has been shot on a massive scale.”
“Shooting this track was an incredible experience and there is a strong element of brotherhood and friendship that comes out strongly in Dhoom Dhaam,” actress Keerthy Suresh said.
Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, ‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
The movie’s cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, and is set for release on March 30.