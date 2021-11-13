Copy of 058575-01-02-1636794009943
Swedish music band ABBA's wax figures are displayed at the ABBA museum in Stockholm, Sweden on November 5, 2021. - ABBA's first album in 40 years, "The Voyage", was released on November 5, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) Image Credit: AFP
ABBA’s first studio album in nearly 40 years has made it to the top of the UK charts, becoming the fastest seller of the year so far, the Official Charts Company said on Friday.

‘Voyage’ by the Swedish quartet of Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid racked up 204,000 chart sales in the seven days since it was launched last Friday.

(FILES) This file photo taken on February 09, 1974 in Stockholm shows the Swedish pop group Abba with its members (L-R) Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus posing after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Waterloo". - ABBA, the iconic Swedish pop group, is making a comeback on November 5, 2021, nearly 40 years after they split up, with the new album "Voyage" and a digital avatar concert planned in London. (Photo by Olle LINDEBORG / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT Image Credit: AFP

Sales gave the supergroup the biggest opening week on the UK album chart in four years since Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’, and fastest-selling album by a group in eight years.

The last fastest-seller was One Direction’s ‘Midnight Memories’ in November 2013.

ABBA, propelled to global fame by their 1974 Eurovision Song Contest win with ‘Waterloo’, split in 1982, a year after their last album, ‘The Visitors’.

‘Voyage’ is their 10th number one album in the UK: only seven other acts — The Beatles, Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones, Robbie Williams, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and David Bowie - have had more.

The group said in a statement: “We are so happy that our fans seem to have enjoyed our new album as much as we enjoyed making it.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 18, 1976 Swedish pop group Abba (from L to R) Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson, is on stage, in Gothenburg, Sweden. - ABBA, the iconic Swedish pop group, is making a comeback on November 5, 2021, nearly 40 years after they split up, with the new album "Voyage" and a digital avatar concert planned in London. (Photo by EPU / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

“We are absolutely over the moon to have an album at the top of the charts again.”

The 204,000 sales comprise 90 percent physical copies, including 29,900 on vinyl, making it the fastest-selling vinyl release of the 21st century.

The previous record holder was the Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’, which sold 24,500 vinyl copies in 2018.