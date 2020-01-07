The American rappers will take the stage across two nightclubs this weekend

Rappers A$AP Ferg and Saweetie are in Dubai for a series of shows this weekend. Saweetie performs on January 9 at White Dubai, while Ferg takes the same stage on January 11. Meanwhile, the pair will both perform at Drai’s Dubai on January 10.

Twenty-six-year old Californian rapper Saweetie, whose short rap covers got her noticed online, released her debut single ‘Icy Girl’ in 2017. She dropped her first EP ‘High Maintenance’ the following year.

New York rapper A$AP Ferg — behind tracks such as ‘New Level’, ‘Work’ and ‘Plain Jane’ — dropped his debut album ‘Trap Lord’ in 2013, releasing four more albums since, with the latest being ‘Floor Seats’ in 2019.